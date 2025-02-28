Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 5,248 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.91% of CACI International worth $173,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CACI International by 40.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of CACI International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in CACI International by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CACI International by 10.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI opened at $335.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $393.85 and a 200 day moving average of $456.53. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $588.26.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

CACI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CACI International from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair lowered shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CACI International from $610.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.92.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

