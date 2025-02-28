Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,082,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,747 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.60% of IQVIA worth $212,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 26,871.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 40,844 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target (up previously from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.22.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $186.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.26. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.66 and a 12 month high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $200.58 per share, for a total transaction of $255,739.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,739.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

