Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 40,835 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,835 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.69% of Rockwell Automation worth $221,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 24.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 102.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $1,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.55.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $284.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.11. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.81 and a 52 week high of $308.70.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $516,502.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,309 shares in the company, valued at $23,825,271.03. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $83,967.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,695.36. The trade was a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,540 shares of company stock worth $1,935,134. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

