Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Stock

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Shares of NYSE HGV traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.95. The company had a trading volume of 934,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,448. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $48.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 432.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

