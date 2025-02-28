Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock Price

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $295.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DUOL. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Duolingo from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.09.

Shares of Duolingo stock traded down $63.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $312.07. 3,453,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,619. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.53 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.31 and its 200-day moving average is $309.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $145.05 and a 52 week high of $441.77.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.12, for a total value of $898,087.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,946.08. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.33, for a total value of $553,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,839,829.87. This represents a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,639 shares of company stock valued at $105,445,057. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 5,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

