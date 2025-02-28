Barclays Lowers Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target to $19.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $20.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 73.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

ELAN stock opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

