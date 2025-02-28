Barrington Research Has Negative View of MMSI Q1 Earnings

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) – Barrington Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $98.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.88. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $70.70 and a fifty-two week high of $111.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 32.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

