Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC) Insider Sells $1,286,150.00 in Stock

Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) insider Lai Wang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $1,286,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 920,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,888,251.60. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Beigene stock opened at $278.38 on Friday. Beigene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $126.97 and a 52 week high of $287.88. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.55). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Beigene, Ltd. will post -5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

