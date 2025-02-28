Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Director Jonathan C. Klein Sells 2,129 Shares

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $234,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,480. The trade was a 17.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE BDC traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.06. The stock had a trading volume of 269,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.01 and its 200 day moving average is $114.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.08. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $131.82.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BDC. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

