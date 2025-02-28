Bell Financial Group Limited (BFG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on March 18th

Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 2nd.

Bell Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $435.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Bell Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alastair Provan sold 955,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.34 ($0.84), for a total transaction of A$1,279,726.80 ($799,829.25). Company insiders own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Bell Financial Group Company Profile

Bell Financial Group Limited provides broking, online broking, corporate finance, and financial advisory services to private, institutional and corporate clients. It operates through Technology & Platforms, Products & Services, Retail, and Institutional segments. The company offers equities, portfolio administration, foreign exchange, superannuation, fixed income, margin lending, structured products, and third party clearing services, as well as retail, wholesale, and institutional online broking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.