Best Oil Stocks To Watch Today – February 27th

GE Vernova, Exxon Mobil, AltC Acquisition, Constellation Energy, and ServiceNow are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks refer to equity investments in companies that are involved in the exploration, extraction, refining, and distribution of oil. They form a crucial part of the energy sector and can be sensitive to fluctuations in oil prices and global economic or geopolitical events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GEV traded down $3.95 on Thursday, reaching $331.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,322,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,082. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.68. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $447.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,297,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,593,626. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $104.00 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $481.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of NYSE:ALCC traded up $3.12 on Thursday, hitting $35.19. 18,781,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. AltC Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Constellation Energy stock traded down $13.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $256.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,474,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,586. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.12. Constellation Energy has a 12-month low of $155.60 and a 12-month high of $352.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $940.86. 635,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.71, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,044.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $981.23. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Recommended Stories