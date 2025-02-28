Best Small Cap Stocks To Follow Now – February 26th

AltC Acquisition, Rigetti Computing, Mullen Automotive, Enveric Biosciences, and D-Wave Quantum are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are shares of companies with a relatively low market capitalization, typically between $300 million and $2 billion. They are often considered to be higher risk but offer substantial growth potential compared to more established, larger companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

ALCC traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,463,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Rigetti Computing stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 41,924,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,807,781. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.26. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $21.42.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Shares of NASDAQ MULN traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. 89,568,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,819. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.66. Mullen Automotive has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $47,100.00.

Enveric Biosciences (ENVB)

Enveric Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead product candidates are EB-002, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of anxiety disorders; and EB-003 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment mental health.

Shares of ENVB traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.48. 129,920,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,817. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76. Enveric Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The company has a market cap of $1.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.55.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE QBTS traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,372,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,666,922. D-Wave Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.10.

