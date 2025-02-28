Best Telecom Stocks Worth Watching – February 25th

Broadcom, Arista Networks, and ServiceNow are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of companies that operate in the telecommunications industry, providing services like mobile, internet, and fixed-line communications. They offer investors exposure to a critical sector that connects people and businesses globally, although the industry is subject to regulatory shifts and rapid technological changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.31. 18,081,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,488,430. The firm has a market cap of $952.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.93. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

ANET traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.60. 11,870,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,476,940. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $133.57. The firm has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.18 and a 200 day moving average of $102.07.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $10.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $917.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,391. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a market capitalization of $188.99 billion, a PE ratio of 134.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,050.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $980.72.

