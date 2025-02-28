Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.21), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. Beyond Meat updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BYND traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.28. 861,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,544,599. The firm has a market cap of $213.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.31. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Ethan Brown sold 313,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $1,173,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,703,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,387,330. This represents a 15.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.92.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

