BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ (BCRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BCRX opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.75. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

