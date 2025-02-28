BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Short Interest Down 60.3% in February

BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the January 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of BiomX in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get BiomX alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PHGE

BiomX Stock Performance

About BiomX

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PHGE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. 40,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,523. BiomX has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.27.

(Get Free Report)

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.