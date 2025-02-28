Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXTGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the January 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BIXT stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of -0.68. Bioxytran has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company’s lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.

