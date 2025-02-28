BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 582.82 ($7.35) and traded as low as GBX 553 ($6.97). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 559 ($7.05), with a volume of 308,394 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 582.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 597.54. The stock has a market cap of £451.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The investment trust reported GBX 18.54 ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 92.84%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

In other BlackRock Throgmorton Trust news, insider James Will bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 558 ($7.03) per share, for a total transaction of £55,800 ($70,330.22). 11.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive total return by investing primarily in UK smaller companies and mid-capitalisation companies traded on the London Stock Exchange.

