BNY Mellon Municipal Income (NYSE:DMF) vs. Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Head-To-Head Comparison

BNY Mellon Municipal Income (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) and Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

BNY Mellon Municipal Income pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.0%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 257.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

Risk and Volatility

BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Income N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 17.01% 15.72% 7.08%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares BNY Mellon Municipal Income and Goldman Sachs BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and Goldman Sachs BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNY Mellon Municipal Income 0 0 0 0 0.00 Goldman Sachs BDC 0 2 0 0 2.00

Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.21%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than BNY Mellon Municipal Income.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.7% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BNY Mellon Municipal Income and Goldman Sachs BDC”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Income $26.28 million 5.64 N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC $90.89 million 16.58 $195.87 million $0.70 18.35

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than BNY Mellon Municipal Income.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats BNY Mellon Municipal Income on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio. The fund was formerly known as Dreyfus Municipal Income, Inc. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. was formed on October 24, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Get Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.