Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Short Interest Update

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bodycote Stock Performance
BYPLF stock remained flat at $7.67 during midday trading on Friday. Bodycote has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83.
About Bodycote
