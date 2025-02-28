Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Boston Properties by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Boston Properties by 5,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BXP opened at $70.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.97, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.46 and a 52 week high of $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.94.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.28. Boston Properties had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.90%. On average, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 3,920.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Properties

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Hilary J. Spann sold 12,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $891,535.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,657.42. This trade represents a 63.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boston Properties

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.