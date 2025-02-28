Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires 92,754 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,754 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $25,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company's stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company's stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average of $78.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

