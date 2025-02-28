Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. McGrath & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,882,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 759,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,619,000 after acquiring an additional 15,801 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 195,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.27.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

