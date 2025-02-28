Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Cuts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 9,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,246,000 after buying an additional 69,497 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 171,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,012,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brueske Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $76.61 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

