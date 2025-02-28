Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 198.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,005 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511,474 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,593,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275,290 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670,574 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,339,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009,351 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 8,298,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480,099 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12. The company has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

