Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Reduces Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd reduced its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 379.6% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $123.64 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $95.67 and a 1-year high of $127.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.25.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

