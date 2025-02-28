Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,985 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.8% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 692.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.57.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $281.95 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $906.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $387.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,274,741.40. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,095,100. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

