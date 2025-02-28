Brady Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Brady has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 39 consecutive years. Brady has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Brady Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $72.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.76. Brady has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $77.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.92.

About Brady

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.03). Brady had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $356.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

