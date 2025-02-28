Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Update

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, an increase of 218.1% from the January 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.21. 81,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,173. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.80.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 12.82%. Analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 22,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 15.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital raised Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.62 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

View Our Latest Report on BLIN

About Bridgeline Digital

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.