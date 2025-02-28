British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Update

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 158.5% from the January 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTLCY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get British Land alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BTLCY

British Land Stock Down 1.5 %

About British Land

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.51. 13,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,915. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. British Land has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.