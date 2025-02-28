Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.7% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $99,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. TD Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total value of $11,296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,606,317.50. This trade represents a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,296. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $197.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.51. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $927.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.87%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

