Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Holdings Lifted by Dynasty Wealth Management LLC

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.17.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total transaction of $124,182.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,043.20. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $1,308,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,854.40. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,666 shares of company stock worth $5,050,766 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BR opened at $237.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.55 and a 200-day moving average of $223.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.30 and a 52-week high of $244.47.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

