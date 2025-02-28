Brokerages Set Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Price Target at $39.44

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Antero Resources

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,568,000. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Trading Down 4.1 %

Antero Resources stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.90. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $41.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.05 and a beta of 3.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.