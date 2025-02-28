Brokerages Set BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Price Target at $81.72

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.72.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BILL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of BILL from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BILL from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.
NYSE:BILL opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,434.00, a PEG ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BILL has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $100.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.26.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BILL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
