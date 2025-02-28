Brokerages Set Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) PT at $538.00

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $538.00.

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $500.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $487.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $522.50.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,044.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,467,942. This represents a 7.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.22, for a total value of $2,989,092.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 144,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,910,255.66. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,386,864. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

