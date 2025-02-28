Brokerages Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Target Price at $72.00

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.50.
BNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cibc World Mkts cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.
Shares of BNS opened at $49.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $57.07.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.7415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.06%.
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.
