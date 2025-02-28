Brokers Issue Forecasts for HURN Q3 Earnings

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huron Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.62 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $142.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $149.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.59. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $153.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,740.02. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $127,968.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,904.36. This represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,539 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

