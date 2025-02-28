Brokers Issue Forecasts for TNDM FY2029 Earnings

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Tandem Diabetes Care’s current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.32. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4,141.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth $6,126,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

