Brokers Offer Predictions for MLTX Q2 Earnings

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2025

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTXFree Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

MLTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on MLTX

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLTX opened at $41.77 on Friday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.28.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLTX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,341,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,167 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,772,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,965,000 after buying an additional 840,731 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,565,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,059,000 after acquiring an additional 363,394 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,280,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,315,000 after acquiring an additional 149,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.