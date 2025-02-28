Brokers Offer Predictions for MLTX Q2 Earnings

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

MLTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MLTX opened at $41.77 on Friday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.28.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLTX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,341,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,167 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,772,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,965,000 after buying an additional 840,731 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,565,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,059,000 after acquiring an additional 363,394 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,280,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,315,000 after acquiring an additional 149,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

