Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brady by 378.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Brady by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brady by 10,983.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $72.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $77.68.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.03). Brady had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $356.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

