Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 1,006.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 60.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPRX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

