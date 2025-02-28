Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 437 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 2,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $491.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $411.15 and a 52-week high of $584.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $552.63.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,932.09. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total value of $98,949.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,600.94. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,479 shares of company stock valued at $734,419 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

