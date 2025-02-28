Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,258 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Boeing by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,223,397,000 after purchasing an additional 636,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,719,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,774,705,000 after purchasing an additional 320,415 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after acquiring an additional 602,143 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,866,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $739,957,000 after acquiring an additional 277,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,921,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $694,091,000 after acquiring an additional 581,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.16.

Boeing Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $173.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.67. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $208.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

