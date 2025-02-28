Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,637,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,230,000 after buying an additional 3,662,671 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Snowflake by 19,399.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,459,000 after buying an additional 2,559,144 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Snowflake by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,043,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,402,000 after buying an additional 881,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Snowflake by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 534,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,439,000 after buying an additional 333,500 shares during the period. Finally, General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $40,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.92.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $388,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,528,625. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.06, for a total transaction of $2,224,834.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 323,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,348,617.86. This represents a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,193 shares of company stock worth $52,833,048 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $173.78 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $233.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

