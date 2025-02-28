Cable Hill Partners LLC Invests $220,000 in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total transaction of $23,232,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,471,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,694,321.68. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,977,528. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.2 %

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

APO stock opened at $147.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.73. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The company has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APO. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.74.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

