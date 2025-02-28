Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stake Increased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $12,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,069.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 571.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CM stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.6912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.