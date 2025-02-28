Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Candente Copper (TSE:DNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by National Bank Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

DNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins upgraded Candente Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Candente Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Candente Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$38.81 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.74. Candente Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.20.

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Cañariaco project consisting of 15 mining concessions covering a total area of approximately 10,190 hectares located in Northern Peru.

