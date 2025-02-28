Cannabis Stocks To Research – February 28th

Tilray, Indivior, Canopy Growth, Innovative Industrial Properties, Gibraltar Industries, Turning Point Brands, and Aurora Cannabis are the seven Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of companies that are primarily involved in the cultivation, production, distribution, or sale of cannabis products, including both marijuana and cannabidiol (CBD) items. These stocks can also include companies that provide ancillary services and products to the cannabis industry, and they often exhibit significant volatility due to fluctuating legal and regulatory environments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,091,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,938,180. Tilray has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $698.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.92. 835,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,935. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71. Indivior has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

NASDAQ CGC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.41. 4,594,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,239,580. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $218.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.95. 59,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,637. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $62.45 and a 52-week high of $138.35.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.55. 52,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,772. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.98. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $55.31 and a 12 month high of $81.90.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Shares of TPB traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,367. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average is $52.76. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

ACB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.16. 627,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,901,292. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.80 million, a P/E ratio of 103.12 and a beta of 1.85. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $9.35.

