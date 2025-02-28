Cantor Fitzgerald Has Negative View of HRMY FY2025 Earnings

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.27. The consensus estimate for Harmony Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.25 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $32.75 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $41.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 19,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $774,228.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,679. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $49,894,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,733,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,883,000 after buying an additional 1,262,362 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 929,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after buying an additional 579,103 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $16,118,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,279,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,452,000 after acquiring an additional 351,582 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

