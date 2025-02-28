Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 million.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of CCIF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.66. 33,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,256. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th.
Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carlyle Credit Income Fund in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.
About Carlyle Credit Income Fund
Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
