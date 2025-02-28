Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 million.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CCIF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.66. 33,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,256. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14.

Get Carlyle Credit Income Fund alerts:

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Carlyle Credit Income Fund news, Director Joan Y. Mccabe purchased 18,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $144,993.58. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,471.16. The trade was a 147.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carlyle Credit Income Fund in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Report on CCIF

About Carlyle Credit Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.